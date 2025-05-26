Every Premier League free agent available to Portsmouth, Derby County, Sheffield United & Co this summer

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 26th May 2025, 17:00 BST

There’s plenty of Premier League free agents this summer. Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold may have been snapped up and there may be just one or two players out of Pompey’s reach, but there’s also plenty of options who could realistically join the Blues or one of their Championship rivals.

The days are counting down to the transfer window opening next Monday.

It promises to be a busy period for Pompey and their transfer rivals, as they reshape their squads for the 2025-25 season.

Sign up for our free Pompey email to follow the latest coverage from Neil Allen and Jordan Cross

Hundreds of players become free agents this summer and it will be no different in the Premier League.

Pompey are looking to the continent for their recruitment, but it won’t be exclusively the case with a number of other markets also being explored.

We’ve assembled the definitive list of every player who is out of contract with the 20 top-flight clubs, and there’s one or two who could conceivably be of interest to the Blues.

YOUR NEXT POMPEY READ: Pompey chief’s tantalizing response to documentary talk and bid to crack US market.

Crystal Palace's Joel Ward, Ipswich's Cameron Burgess, Forest's Harry Toffolo and Wolves' Craig Dawson are among the Premier League free agents this summer.

1. Premier League free agents

Crystal Palace's Joel Ward, Ipswich's Cameron Burgess, Forest's Harry Toffolo and Wolves' Craig Dawson are among the Premier League free agents this summer. | The News

Photo Sales
Jorginho, Thomas Partey

2. Arsenal

Jorginho, Thomas Partey | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Kortney Hause, Robin Olsen

3. Aston Villa

Kortney Hause, Robin Olsen | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Chris Mepham

4. AFC Bournemouth

Chris Mepham | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeaguePortsmouthDerby County
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice