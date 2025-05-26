The days are counting down to the transfer window opening next Monday.
It promises to be a busy period for Pompey and their transfer rivals, as they reshape their squads for the 2025-25 season.
Hundreds of players become free agents this summer and it will be no different in the Premier League.
Pompey are looking to the continent for their recruitment, but it won’t be exclusively the case with a number of other markets also being explored.
We’ve assembled the definitive list of every player who is out of contract with the 20 top-flight clubs, and there’s one or two who could conceivably be of interest to the Blues.
