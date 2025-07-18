Tottenham Hotspur man confirmed as mystery triallist as Portsmouth weigh up move

Former Spurs keeper Alfie Whiteman is trying to earn a Pompey deal. | Getty Images

The likes of Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Stoke City have reportedly been eyeing the man who’s on trial at Pompey.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has revealed the identity of his squad’s latest triallist.

The Blues boss has confirmed keeper Alfie Whiteman is training with his first-team set-up, after leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

And Pompey will consider offering Whiteman a deal, as they look to work with four goalkeepers next season.

Isle of Wight man Stuart Moore was with the first team in Slovakia last week, after leaving Morecambe this summer.

But it’s Whiteman who’s now joined the goalkeeping department, featuring in the second half of Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Woking.

The Londoner was not involved in last night’s 5-0 victory at National League South outfit Farnborough, but will continue to train under goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo.

Mousinho explained Whiteman is set to feature, as Pompey’s pre-season programme continues at Crawley this weekend. He will continue to work with Nico Schmid, who made his maiden pre-season appearance last night, Jordan Archer and Ben Killip.

Pompey will then weigh up whether to offer Whiteman a Fratton future, with emerging keeper Toby Steward on loan at Scottish side St Johnstone for the season.

Mousinho said: ‘We changed the two keepers last night, that was all (why Whiteman wasn’t there) and that was the plan.

‘So Alfie’s still here, training with us and will probably feature at the weekend. It’s one where we’re looking at the situation.

‘One thing we’re keen to do is have four goalkeepers. One reason for that is for squad depth, but it’s also really beneficial for training.

‘All of the time, or pretty much every single week we’re going to have training sessions where we use four goalkeepers because we have two small-sided games.

‘We need that quality because we’ve stepped up a level from where we’ve been for the past couple of years.

‘We have let Toby go out on loan so rather than have training goalkeepers or ruining an academy session it’s really important for us to have that squad depth.’

Whiteman’s had a long association with Spurs, signing for the academy 10 years ago before going on to earn a three-year professional contract in 2019. He went on to have two loan spells with Swedish outfit Degefors, picking up 34 appearances in his two stays with the club.

Whiteman’s only senior Spurs came in a second-half Europa League cameo appearance against Bulgarian side Ludogorets in 2020.

Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Oxford United are among those who’ve been linked with the keeper since his exit from the Premier League side.

Speaking of his back-up role at Spurs, Whiteman told The Times this summer: 'Some people think it’s just training and then going home at 1 pm and watching movies, but it’s prepping for games tactically, intense training for the subs the day after while the starters are on recovery, it’s very hard work every day.

'The games are what people see, but the day-to-day you feel part of it. It might not be in my appearances column on Wikipedia, but I don’t think you get to a final if you’re not one big team working to achieve something. I feel extremely lucky, but there is always that conflict because the dream is to be out there.'