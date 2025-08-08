Portsmouth complete deal for Tottenham Hotspur winger
Pompey have completed a season-long loan deal for winger Yang Min-hyeok.
The 19-year-old arrives from Spurs for the campaign to bolster the Blues’ resources going forward.
Yang becomes Pompey’s sixth new face of the summer and second loan arrival, following deals for Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux and Florian Bianchini.
The South Korea international would’ve needed to be registered by midday today to feature in the Championship opener at Oxford United tomorrow.
Yang arrived at Spurs on a long-term deal from South Korea outfit Gangwon last summer, before joining QPR on loan in January.
The direct runner made 14 appearances at Loftus Road, returning two goals and an assist.
