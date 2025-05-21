Done deals: Every confirmed transfer so far - including Portsmouth rival deals by Hull City, Preston North End & Watford

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 21st May 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 17:00 BST

Premier League sides and teams in the EFL have already confirmed a number of transfers - here’s every deal sealed in the top flight as well as Championship, League One and League Two.

The transfer window doesn’t open for another 11 days when business officially commences on June 1.

Business will then run until June 10 and then close until June 16, before re-opening until September 1.

The EFL decided to align itself with this timetable brought in for sides in the FIFA Club World Cup this year, and the window not allowed to be open for longer than 89 days.

Despite that framework being in place, many transfers have already been confirmed with those moves being made official on the start date next month.

Some of Pompey’s rivals have already been busy, so we’ve compiled a definitive list of the business already completed in the Championship - along with England three other top divisions.

From left to right: Hector Kyprianou, Jordan Thompson, Gustavo Puerta and Dylan Williams are among the players who've had transfers confirmed.

1. English football done deals

From left to right: Hector Kyprianou, Jordan Thompson, Gustavo Puerta and Dylan Williams are among the players who've had transfers confirmed. | The News

Photo Sales
Sunderland - Brighton (£10m)

2. Tommy Watson

Sunderland - Brighton (£10m) Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Leeds - Eintracht Frankfurt (£9m)

3. Rasmus Kristensen

Leeds - Eintracht Frankfurt (£9m) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Chelsea to Burton (free)

4. Dylan Williams

Chelsea to Burton (free) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BusinessPortsmouthPreston North EndWatfordHull City
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice