The transfer window doesn’t open for another 11 days when business officially commences on June 1.

Business will then run until June 10 and then close until June 16, before re-opening until September 1.

The EFL decided to align itself with this timetable brought in for sides in the FIFA Club World Cup this year, and the window not allowed to be open for longer than 89 days.

Despite that framework being in place, many transfers have already been confirmed with those moves being made official on the start date next month.

Some of Pompey’s rivals have already been busy, so we’ve compiled a definitive list of the business already completed in the Championship - along with England three other top divisions.