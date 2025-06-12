West Brom midfielder keen on Portsmouth homecoming as clubs race for signature

He joined Chelsea with big hopes after being at Pompey’s Academy - now the former Reading man wants a Fratton return which would make waves after leaving The Hawthorns.

John Swift is open to an emotional Pompey return this summer as he decides his future.

The News understands the prospect of a Fratton Park homecoming is one which significantly appeals to the midfielder, following his exit from West Brom.

A swathe of Championship clubs are pursuing the Gosport lad who was with the Blues as a youngster, before joining Chelsea where he emerged as one of the game’s bright, young things.

Four second-tier sides are on the trail of the attacking midfielder, who operates in the areas of the pitch where Pompey need to focus their recruitment in the months ahead.

In addition, the classy operator has a stack of overseas interest with sides in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and MLS pursuing the 29-year-old.

John Swift wants a Pompey homecoming after leaving West Brom this summer. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

Pompey ‘really appeals’ for Swift

It’s the chance to turn out for Pompey which really appeals to Swift, however, after they rejected him before he later turned them down in favour of the Premier league big guns.

The man who has been released by the Baggies this summer after a three-year stay at The Hawthorns, grew up in Forton and his family still live in the area.

West Brom pushed the financial boat out to bring in Swift as a free agent from Reading in May 2022, with Jed Wallace following the next month as they made some big wage commitments under Steve Bruce.

Swift is realistic about his earning power in proportion to that agreement now, with that way beyond where Pompey’s top earners currently sit.

He’s also seen how the likes of Marlon Pack and Matt Ritchie have come back to Fratton Park and create special memories, particularly in the case of Pack, with the prospect of treading a similar path an enticing one.

John Swift wants a Pompey homecoming after leaving West Brom this summer - here's Swift as a Chelsea youngster. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

The future for the former Brune Park student is likely to be resolved by the end of this month, with meetings believed to have already taken place with two Championship bosses.

Swift offers the kind of attacking versatility which would no doubt appeal to John Mousinho, playing as a 10, on both flanks and also a progressive midfield pivot over the past campaign.

A creative central option who can find attacking pockets appeals to Mousinho, with an addition required there who can dovetail with the high-tempo approach brought to the table so successfully by Callum Lang last term.

Championship goals and assists through career

Season Goals and assists 2024-25 (West Brom, Championship) 3 goals, 1 assist 2023-24 (West Brom, Championship) 9 goals, 0 assists 2022-23 (West Brom, Championship) 6 goals, 9 assists 2021-22 (Reading, Championship) 11 goals, 10 assists 2020-21 (Reading, Championship) 1 goal, 2 assists 2019-20 (Reading, Championship) 6 goals, 8 assists

Swift has operated at Championship level throughout his career, with the goals and assists flowing in that time.

He bagged a mightily impressive 11 goals and 10 assists in his final season with Reading in 2021-22.

That was followed by six goals and nine assists with West Brom and a nine-goal return (2023-24), before last term saw three goals and a single assist arrive as he found himself in and out of the starting line-up.

A move for the likes of Swift is one which is likely to appeal to many Pompey fans, given his pedigree in the game and the fact he’s now arguably in his peak years as a player.

The Fratton faithful are waiting patiently for their first new face of the summer to arrive, as the transfer window reopens on Monday and runs until 7pm on September 1.