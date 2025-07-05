The 20-year-old has made five appearances since joining from Brisbane Roar

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho has delivered a huge show of faith in rookie Thomas Waddingham.

And, as a reflection of Pompey’s growing trust in the 20-year-old, the head coach is adamant they are not ‘prioritising’ adding a third centre-forward to their squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summer departures of Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee leaves the Blues with just two strikers in their 27-man squad at present.

Thomas Waddingham has been handed a huge show of faith by John Mousinho. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Mousinho has reiterated his desire to retain a playing system which employs a sole centre-forward, with Colby Bishop the undisputed first choice after leading Pompey’s goal charts for three successive seasons.

However, he has no qualms in utilising Waddingham as the main back-up option, with the Australian having impressed the head coach in his five outings since arriving in January.

And the former Brisbane Roar youngster could well feature often in the Championship during the forthcoming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth boss: ‘It really isn’t a position we are looking to prioritise’

Mousinho told The News: ‘The way we see it at the minute is obviously Colby and Tom are our two centre-forwards. In Colby’s case, he has played a huge amount of games, while Tom has come in and shown he is capable.

‘If we were starting the season tomorrow, and say Colby and Tom weren’t available, we would have Callum Lang as an option for the third centre-forward.

‘We have played one centre-forward over the past two seasons and always liked to have at least three available. Maybe we are short, but it really isn’t a position we are looking to prioritise.

Thomas Waddingham working hard in pre-season with Pompey. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

‘Considering the amount of games Colby has played and the promise we have seen with Tom, it’s quite difficult bringing in another centre-forward. The only reason we actually managed to bring in centre-forwards this time last year is because we knew the news about Colby, so it became a much more straightforward conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If Colby had been fit, I don’t think we would have managed to bring in another option.

‘We played both together at Coventry - and they did it quite well - but the plan, as it has been for the majority of the last two-and-a-half years, is to play one up top.’

A goal-scoring entrance to the English game

There was also an encouraging maiden Championship start at Coventry in April, when the youngster worked in tandem with Bishop up front, until a hamstring issue forced him off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injury ensured Waddingham didn’t feature in the remaining five matches, thereby ending his season prematurely.

Now back to fitness and involved in pre-season training, the Blues continue to have high hopes over the striker’s development.

‘Tom has some similar traits to Colby’

Mousinho added: ‘Tom has some similar traits, but Colby at this level is a unique centre-forward. He is certainly a throwback in terms of the way he physically dominates the line and scores goals as well.

‘Certainly in terms of Colby’s step up to the Championship, he has shown he’s more than mobile enough to handle the level, handle the physicality, and he has been brilliant. He was a huge part of what we were able to achieve last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They are different players, though. Tom is probably slightly more on the shoulder and likes to run in behind a bit more.

‘Having said that. we want him to look at the physicality Colby brings and really add that to this game. If he does - and keeps maturing with his back to goal - then he can become an all-round centre-forward.’

Your Next Pompey Read: 'We are big fans of Tom': Pompey boss addresses Fratton Park future of Tom McIntyre