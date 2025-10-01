The former Real Valladolid boss has won two of his eight Watford matches so far

Watford boss Paulo Pezzolano is under growing pressure heading to Pompey tonight - just seven games into his tenure.

That’s the verdict of the Watford Observer’s Adam Drury following an unconvincing two wins from their opening eight matches in all competitions so far this season.

The Uruguayan was appointed as the popular Tom Cleverley’s replacement as Head Coach in May and challenged with guiding the Hornets back into the Premier League.

However, they are presently 16th in the Championship, while were eliminated at home in the first round of the Carabao Cup by Norwich.

According to Drury, former Real Valladolid manager Pezzolano has struggled to establish a connection with supporters, while Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Hull was a first win in five.

And with their Pozzo family owners notoriously trigger-happy with head coaches, defeat at Fratton Park tonight (7.45pm) could push the 42-year-old closer to the door.

‘Pezzolano is under pressure and he’s not popular’

Drury told The News: ‘We are seven games into the season and it’s mad to be having this conversation. Pezzolano is under pressure, he’s not popular and that lack of connection and bond is really important in that.

‘It’s such a complex situation which you can date back years in terms of how supporters have been conditioned to feel about managers in the short-term culture.

‘He came in to replace Tom Cleverley who was very popular. Cleverley spoke well and also had a lot of playing pedigree at Watford.

‘That same bond between Pezzolano and the supporters just doesn’t exist at. His English is quite broken, he has a Spanish translator, most people have hardly heard him speak and only ever see him from a distance on the touchline.

Conor Chaplin is expected to return for Pompey against Watford.

‘The football so far has been okay in patches, but it is quite structured and quite rigid. In terms of team selection, he makes lots of changes. There have been five, six and four changes to the starting XI in the last three games, some of which have been enforced but some feel like he’s still working it out.

‘From the supporters' point of view, this is a head coach they don’t really feel they know and a team they aren’t feeling much connection with.

‘Hopefully he is given a bit longer’

‘I am in the position of having spent a fair amount of time with him and spoken to him and hopefully he is given a bit longer to turn it around. He understands the task and there’s quite a lot to change at Watford in terms of that short-term culture.

‘I hope he is given the time to do it, but if two results go against him this week, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s in trouble during the international break.’

Pompey themselves are just one place behind Watford in 17th, having also won two of their opening seven matches.

John Mousinho’s men have registered successive defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich, while are three matches without victory.

The Blues will be boosted by the return of Conor Chaplin, who was ineligible to face his parent club on Saturday, while Josh Murphy is battling to recover from an ankle problem.

‘Portsmouth is a big game for Watford’

Drury added: ‘Tonight is a big one. The club talk about challenging for promotion, that’s the aim and that’s part of the reason for the dissatisfaction which is now being very publicly talked about.

‘This has been the kind of game that Watford have struggled with for quite a few years and will hold them back from properly achieving something if they roll over and lose.

‘I am sure Pezzolano will be under pressure if the owners’ track record is anything to go by. It’s about whether they buy into his template for the season, he talks a lot about structure, discipline, balance and laying the foundations now to come on strong later in the season.’

