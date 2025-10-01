Marlon Pack handed Portsmouth start amid four changes - plus injury return on bench against Watford

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 1st Oct 2025, 18:44 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 18:45 BST
John Mousinho’s handed a first season of the season to Marlon Pack against Watford

Marlon Pack has earned himself a Pompey recall following his eye-catching cameo at Ipswich.

The club captain starts his first match of the season in tonight’s visit of Watford, having convinced John Mousinho he deserves to be included.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pack replaces Luke Le Roux in the centre of midfield as one of four changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Portman Road at the weekend.

Marlon Pack starts his first match of the season as Watford visit Fratton Pack. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImagesplaceholder image
Marlon Pack starts his first match of the season as Watford visit Fratton Pack. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

Jordan Williams, John Swift and Conor Chaplin are also included against the Hornets, with Adrian Segecic, Zak Swanson and Mark Kosznovszky dropped to the bench.

However, there is still no return for Josh Murphy, who has been troubled by an ankle injury and has now missed the Blues’ last three matches.

Elsewhere, Harvey Blair is included in his first Pompey squad since the final game of last season, having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ibane Bowat and Makenzie Kirk drop out, with Hayden Matthews the sole central defender among the substitutes.

Pompey: Bursik, Williams, Knight, Poole, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Swift, Chaplin, Yang, Bishop.

Subs: Killip, Swanson, Segecic, Blair, Kosznovszky, Le Roux, Matthews, Bianchini, Devlin.

Related topics:Pompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice