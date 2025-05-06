Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey’s Championship rivals Watford have sacked boss Tom Cleverley.

The decision comes just three days after the curtain came down on the Hornets’ campaign where they finished 14th on 57 points.

The former Manchester United midfielder was given the role at Vicarage Road on an interim basis in March 2024 before being handed his first managerial position a month later, having lost just one of his seven games in charge.

Although Watford were in the play-off race earlier in the season, a disappointing run of just five wins in 2025 saw them fall away from the top six picture.

The Hornets fell to a 1-0 defeat to Fratton Park just over two-weeks-ago as John Mousinho’s men secured their Championship survival.

Cleverley’s side went on to fall to a 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers before rounding the season off with a 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

But after a run of two victories in their last 12 games of the campaign, the club have announced the departure of the 35-year-old after less than 13 months in charge.

In a statement on the club website, sporting director Gian Luca Nani said: ‘We thank Tom for his service – not just in his role as Head Coach but for everything he has given Watford as a player and member of staff.

‘But the time has come for a change and to build on what we believe is a young and talented squad that will have benefitted from the experience of the Championship this season.

‘It has been a privilege to work closely with Tom; to understand how he sees the game and his enthusiasm for everything here. He deserves to be recognised for this and I’m sure he will have a bright future in the game.

‘Tom will always be part of Watford in recognition of all that he has achieved over so many years.’

Tom Cleverley has been sacked by Watford. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Watford’s decision to part ways with Cleverley comes just over a week after the former midfielder insisted he was the right man to lead the club forward.

The defeat at Blackburn on the penultimate round of fixtures represented the Hornets’ sixth loss in eight games.

Despite this, the former Vicarage Road boss still believed he was the man to lead the club in the right direction.

He told the Watford Observer after the 1-0 defeat to Rovers: ‘Time will tell. I certainly feel like I’m a better coach now than I was when we were flying and in the play-off places.

‘So if you look at strategy and process then for sure I am the right guy to take us forward.

‘Now, that’ll be for other people to decide, but first of all we need a commitment from all the staff, all the players, that they are ready to go on this road. It’s going to be a demanding one, it’s going to be a tough one, but success isn’t given for free in this league.’

