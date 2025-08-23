Drama at the Hawthorns as West Brom v Pompey sees red card dished out

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referee Elliot Bell has caused controversary during Pompey’s Championship trip to West Brom this afternoon.

The match official found himself at the centre of Baggies fans’ ire after sending off home boss Ryan Mason in the second half of the Hawthorns fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bell took the telling decision after the WBA head coach protested against two quickfire decisions he and the home fans felt warranted penalties for the hosts.

Striker Aune Heggebø was at the centre of both incidents just after the hour mark, with the Norwegian denied goalscoring opportunities by both Conor Ogilive and Regan Poole.

The match referee felt both incidents were within the laws of the game - much to Pompey’s relief. Yet Mason & Co were left angry by both on-the-pitch calls.

That led to former Spurs midfielder Mason taking his protests too far, with the 34-year-old - who was boked earlier in the game - sent to the stands to cool off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was replaced on the touchline by Nigel Gibbs - the coach, who spent a period of time at Fratton Park during Kenny Jackett’s time in charge.

The key incident on 70 minutes happened with the score 1-1.

Mikey Johnston gave the Baggies a 26th-minute lead, only for Colby Bishop to equalise for he visitors on 56 minutes.

The game finished without any team finding the winner, leaving Pompey 11th in the table with four points from their first three games of the season.