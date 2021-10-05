Portsmouth find non-league loan destination for ex-West Ham and Charlton midfielder

Pompey midfielder Jay Mingi has joined Maidenhead on a month’s loan.

By Neil Allen
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 6:26 pm
Jay Mingi has joined Maidenhead on loan for a month. Picture: Rogan/JMP

The 20-year-old last month signed a one-year deal with the Blues following a successful trial period, which included time out injured.

Now fit and available, Pompey boss Danny Cowley has been eager to find Mingi a loan destination to aid his development.

The outcome is a switch to National League strugglers Maidenhead, who are presently 18th.

Pompey team-mate Haji Mnoga is also in the National League at present, having joined Bromley on loan until January.

Mingi has previously been on the books of West Ham and Charlton, with the latter releasing him at the end of last season following two EFL Trophy appearances.

