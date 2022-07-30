Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett has been named on Pompey's bench at Sheffield Wednesday for their League One opener. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

However, there’s no starting spot for Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett, who is among the substitutes at Hillsborough.

While Marlon Pack has been presented with his second Pompey bow – almost 12 years after his last outing for the Blues.

Cowley has selected Josh Griffiths, Joe Rafferty, Michael Morrison, Joe Pigott and Colby Bishop in his line-up against the much-fancied Owls.

Morrison features in place of Clark Robertson, who has been troubled by a foot injury all week, and partners Raggett in defence.

Raggett has been given the captain’s armband in the absence of Robertson.

Elsewhere, Pigott and Colby form the strikeforce, with Scarlett to come off the bench.

Joining Robertson on the treatment table are Joe Morrell (hernia), Jayden Reid (hamstring), while Denver Hume is not yet ready to be considered.

There are also three summer signings on the bench, with goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi and Zak Swanson joining Scarlett among the substitutes.

Pompey: Griffiths, Rafferty, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie, Pack, Thompson, Curtis, Jacobs, Pigott, Bishop.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Mnogi, Mingi, Tunnicliffe, Hackett, Scarlett.

