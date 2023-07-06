Di’Shon Bernard is presently with Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, having reached the quarter-finals following a 5-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Group A runners-up are now scheduled to meet Guatemala in Cincinnati on Sunday, with the tournament to conclude on July 16 with its final.

According to Rich Hughes, Bernard has postponed all talks on his future until the competition has completed as he focuses on progress with Jamaica.

Although Pompey are desperate to recruit a right-sided centre-half before the season kicks-off on August 5, their sporting director insists a deadline for a decision has not yet been imposed.

Nonetheless, as the wait continues, he admits they are eyeing alternatives should Bernard favour a switch elsewhere.

Hughes told The News: ‘Di’Shon is still away with Jamaica in the Gold Cup and remains focused on his international commitments at the minute.

‘He wants to finish that tournament before making a decision on where he’s going to play his football next season.

Di'Shon Bernard celebrates scoring against Saint Kitts and Nevis early this week during Jamaica's progress to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Picture: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

‘We completely respect that and it’s our job to make sure we are across as many different opportunities as we can be.

‘Hopefully after Jamaica have had a really successful tournament, we can sit down and have that conversation with him when he’s back in our time zone and see where it gets us.

‘I can’t put a definitive timescale on it, it’s a unique situation, the international schedule is far from ideal, but it is what it is and we operate accordingly.

‘We want players with us as soon as we can get them, but also cannot force other people’s hands and completely respect that Di’Shon wants to play international football.

‘My dad always told me to hope for the best and plan for the worst, it’s our job to make sure we’re not pinning hopes on one player, we have contingencies and will continue to operate within that, making sure we can affect that in the best way possible.

‘We keep as many plates spinning as we can. At some point, when there's a decision to be made, it’s our job to take the best one for the future of the football club moving forward.

‘We have been speaking to his representatives and keeping the dialogue open, they have been great. Hopefully Pompey is where Di’Shon wants to play his football moving forward.’

Bernard, who is available on a free transfer following his release from Manchester United, featured 10 times for the Blues last season.

He is earmarked to challenge Sean Raggett for the right-sided centre-half slot in John Mousinho’s team.

Hughes added: ‘We want to bring in another centre-back, that’s for certain,