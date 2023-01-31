League One rivals Cambridge United and Lincoln are both reported to be interested in the forward.

And that is set to test the Blues’ resolve to keep hold of players in the final hours of the transfer window.

Speaking to The News on Saturday, head coach John Mousinho said he wasn’t expecting any departures because of the injury problems which continue to blight Pompey’s season.

Those concerns handed Hackett his first opportunity to feature under the new Fratton Park boss on Saturday, with the 25-year-old coming on as a 58th-minute substitute for Louis Thompson against Peterborough.

That subsequently saw him score a goal which was controversially ruled out by referee Bobby Madley, before he forced Nathan Thompson into an error for the Blues’ only allowed goal in a 2-1 defeat at London Road.

With Ronan Curtis out for 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury and Michael Jacobs continuing to struggle with injury, Hackett could be afforded more game time going forward.

Yet interest from both Lincoln and Cambridge could tempt both the player and club.

Hackett has failed to nail down regular minutes for the Blues since his arrival from non-league Bromley in January 2020.

He’s featured 68 times and scored nine goals, but only 21 of those appearances have comes as league starts.

The former Charlton youngster was loaned out to Southend over the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, Hackett has featured 12 times from the start this term, but only four of those have come in the league.