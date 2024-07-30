Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wait to see Jacob Farrell continues, with the Blues’ latest signing not on duty at MK Dons.

The Australian left-back is not included in John Mousinho’s 19-man squad for tonight’s penultimate pre-season friendly.

Also missing are Tom McIntyre, who collected a tight hamstring against Wycombe, while Anthony Scully is still feeling his way back following illness.

Colby Bishop is an obvious absentee, with the club having earlier in the day revealed the striker must undergo heart surgery after discovering an issue.

New signing Jacob Farrell isn’t involved against MK Dons. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jamal Baptiste, who has been trialling with the Blues since their return from the Croatia training camp, is also not involved.

In their absence, Ryley Towler partners Conor Shaughnessy in the centre of defence, while Tom Lowery gets the nod alongside Marlon Pack in the centre of midfield.

Kusini Yengi leads the line, with Paddy Lane, Sammy Silvera and Josh Murphy operating behind.

Pompey: Norris, Williams, Shaughnessy, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Lowery, Lane, Silvera, Murphy, Yengi.