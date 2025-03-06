Thomas Waddingham has given Pompey an injury boost ahead of this Sunday’s game against Leeds United.

And in his pre-match press conference, John Mousinho is remaining ‘hopeful’ injured duo Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson will feature again this season.

Waddingham has been absent for the Blues’ previous five league games due to a groin issue and was last seen on the bench against Burnley on February 1.

It’s an encouraging boost for Mousinho, with the young striker quickly adapting to life in England after his January switch from A League side Brisbane Roar.

The 19-year-old was a rare shining light when he came on to make his debut during the side’s 5-1 defeat to West Brom days after his arrival as found the net minutes into his Blues career.

With Kusini Yengi and Mark O’Mahony recently both returning from injury, Waddingham is adding to Pompey’s attacking power as a comeback against Leeds this Sunday looks likely.

Speaking ahead of the game, Mousinho told The News: ‘Tom should be fit for the weekend if not next week. It’s just a little groin strain.’

Meanwhile, the Blues boss admitted he remains positive defensive duo Shaughnessy and Atkinson will feature again this season.

The former has been missing since the start of February when the Fratton Park title winner sustained a hamstring injury against Cardiff.

And after confirming Hayden Matthews’ season-ending injury following last weekend’s defeat to Luton, Mousinho revealed Bristol City loanee Atkinson will also miss 6-8 weeks with a calf injury.

With the duo both in line to make a return this season, Mousinho is ‘hopeful’ the pair could still play a part in Pompey’s relegation battle.

‘Conor and Rob are both on course, both of them are 6-8 weeks at the time of the injury so we’re not quite there yet.

‘We are hopeful that at some point this season they will be back and I’m sure they will. It’s just one of those with the nature of the injuries where we have to be cautious.’

This Sunday’s televised game against Leeds will come too quick for Jordan Williams, who is still unavailable due to a hamstring issue.

After consecutive starts against Middlesbrough and Stoke and then a substitute cameo against West Brom, the right-back hasn’t been seen since the defeat at the Hawthorns through his latest set back.

And Mousinho has ruled out the defender for the Blues’ games against Leeds as well as next week’s fixtures against Plymouth and Preston

‘He’ll be back really soon. I don’t think he’ll be available for any of the games next week but he’ll be available for Blackburn. It ‘ll be a nice boost going into the last eight games of the season - as many players as we can get back the better.’

