It was a good night for Pompey’s survival hopes, despite not being in action.

Relegation rivals Cardiff, Hull, Plymouth, Preston and Swansea were all in Championship action, fulfilling their game in hand on the Blues.

However, of the five, only Hull managed to win - in a 2-0 victory over Plymouth - as John Mousinho’s men remain eight points clear of the drop zone.

Former Pompey favourite Abu Kamara was among Hull’s scorers as they struck twice in the second half to see off Plymouth.

Joe Gelhardt opened the scoring on 48 minutes, before Kamara registered his third of the season for the Tigers just 13 minutes later to seal a crucial win.

Hull’s second triumph in three games moves them into 19th, five points clear of the relegation zone, while Plymouth, irrespective of their recent FA Cup exploits, have now gone five matches without a victory in all competitions.

That leaves them second from bottom, six points adrift of safety and nine points short of Pompey. The Pilgrims also possess the worst goal difference in the division.

Elsewhere, Cardiff slipped to a 2-1 home defeat to Burnley as the Bluebirds missed out on an opportunity to draw themselves level on points with Pompey.

Considering Burnley’s form - and their defensive resilience - it was always going to be a tough ask for Omer Riza’s men to get something out of their home fixture.

They did at least end the Clarets’ remarkable 12-match clean-sheet run in the league, when Yousef Salech headed home on 42 minutes.

However, Scott Parker’s side were already 2-0 up at that stage, through Josh Brownhill and Maxime Esteve, with Cardiff’s goal proving to be nothing more than a consolation.

The Welshmen remain in 21st, five points ahead of Luton in the final relegation place, yet are struggling for consistency, with one win in their last six Championship matches.

Finally, in terms of remaining matches which interest Pompey, a goalless draw was played out between Preston and Swansea.

With both sides immediately above Mousinho’s troops in the table, the sharing of the spoils ensured both stay within touching distance.

Swansea are now two points ahead in 16th spot, while Preston are four points clear, as the Blues seek to make further ground away from the relegation battle.

The other match which took place last night was Bristol City’s 2-0 victory at Millwall, with Zak Vyner and Harry Cornick the scorers, putting the Robins into seventh spot.

Pompey are next in action on Sunday (12pm), when they entertain Championship leaders Leeds at Fratton Park in a televised clash.