Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s entire available first-team squad are on duty at Gosport as the League One champions kick off their pre-season friendly schedule.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Gavin Whyte and Colby Bishop are both absent, while the Blues have named two triallists in their starting XI.

John Mousinho is to field a different side for each half against Boro, totalling 22 different players, backed up by Reuben Swann and Harry Clout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Whyte continues to be sidelined by a tight calf, which ruled him out of full training during that Croatian trip, while Bishop’s wife is close to giving birth, hence his ongoing absence.

Josh Murphy starts for Pompey at Gosport. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Pompey also have their first triallists of pre-season, with one to start at centre-half and another lining up in attack during the first half.

The first-half team will also be the first opportunity to see Jordan Williams and Josh Murphy in action for the Blues, following their summer arrivals.

Fellow newcomers Jordan Archer and Sammy Silvera will be introduced at half-time, with 11 changes scheduled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport include ex-Pompey quartet Harry Kavanagh, Alfie Stanley, Danny Hollands and Bradley Tarbuck in their starting line-up.

First Half: Norris, Williams, Triallist, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Stevenson, Scully, Lang, Murphy, Triallist.

Second Half: Archer, Yengi, Silvera, Lane, Moxon, Lowery, Sparkes, McIntyre, Shaughnessy, Devlin, Saydee.

Other Subs: Swann, Clout.