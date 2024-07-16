Portsmouth go strong for friendly opener at Gosport - but two title-winners absent
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
However, Gavin Whyte and Colby Bishop are both absent, while the Blues have named two triallists in their starting XI.
John Mousinho is to field a different side for each half against Boro, totalling 22 different players, backed up by Reuben Swann and Harry Clout.
Elsewhere, Whyte continues to be sidelined by a tight calf, which ruled him out of full training during that Croatian trip, while Bishop’s wife is close to giving birth, hence his ongoing absence.
Pompey also have their first triallists of pre-season, with one to start at centre-half and another lining up in attack during the first half.
The first-half team will also be the first opportunity to see Jordan Williams and Josh Murphy in action for the Blues, following their summer arrivals.
Fellow newcomers Jordan Archer and Sammy Silvera will be introduced at half-time, with 11 changes scheduled.
Gosport include ex-Pompey quartet Harry Kavanagh, Alfie Stanley, Danny Hollands and Bradley Tarbuck in their starting line-up.
First Half: Norris, Williams, Triallist, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Stevenson, Scully, Lang, Murphy, Triallist.
Second Half: Archer, Yengi, Silvera, Lane, Moxon, Lowery, Sparkes, McIntyre, Shaughnessy, Devlin, Saydee.
Other Subs: Swann, Clout.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.