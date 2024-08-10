Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callum Lang believes Pompey’s breathless opening-day draw at title favourites Leeds United sends a message out to the Championship.

And the two-goal hero is adamant John Mousinho’s side warranted a return from a bonkers game of football in the 3-3 draw at Elland Road.

The Blues came from behind to lead at the break against Daniel Farke’s side, despite the home side hitting the woodwork three times in two first half minutes and handing the visitors a battering.

Pompey showed outstanding resolve, however, to lead and then stay in the game after Wilfried Gnonto scored 56 seconds after the restart.

With Leeds justifiably favoured to reach the Premier League this season, Lang thinks the result and manner of Pompey’s performance will send reverberations around the second tier.

He said: ‘It 100 per cent sends out a message.

‘There’s always a lot of talk and people guessing who is going to finish where.

‘As players we ignore that, though. You just have to believe in your team-mate and work hard together.

‘At the end of the day we’re here for a reason. We had a great season last season and we know how to manage a game.

‘We tried our best to manage this one but it was a bit hectic this one, but it was a good one to play in.

The 36,432 crowd at Elland Road were treated to a game of football which will live long in the memory for so many different reasons.

That was certainly the case for the 2,832 travelling fans, who lauded their side on the final whistle after Lang’s penalty gave them advantage in stoppage time.

Brenden Aaronson’s penalty then levelled it up at 3-3 in the 95th minute, before the American then fired wide a golden chance to win in with the last action of the game.

Lang admitted he’s not known a game quite like it in his playing career.

He added: ‘It was carnage, it was intense.

‘In the first 10 minutes we had to ride out their wave.

‘They had the better chances and more chances, but at the end of the day when you’re working that hard you deserve something from the game.

‘We didn’t stop running for each other - and I definitely feel we deserved something from that game.’