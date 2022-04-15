As the Fratton faithful savoured the decisive goal, he stuck the ball under his shirt and sucked on his thumb while facing the South Stand, where his family were situated.

Curtis later explained that his partner Maddison is due in September, with the couple planning a gender-reveal party soon.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s delight for the Irishman, with the pair having suffered the heartbreak of two miscarriages during the course of this season.

Curtis told The News: ‘Me and my missus are expecting, our families were watching today, so that one is for her.

‘You don’t realise how much miscarriages happens to people because they don’t open up and they don’t tell people.

‘It has happened twice to us, but we are over the moon with this one. We’ve got his little angel sent down.

Ronan Curtis celebrates his 82nd-minute winner against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We found out a couple of months back and kept it all quiet because of the past. Everyone knows now, though.

‘What we have gone through in the past has been tough, don’t get me wrong, it has been a horrific thing as a young man and as a young woman.

‘But things like this happen in life, they challenge you, it’s ups and downs, and you have to deal with them.

‘It happens to 60-70 per cent of families, but now we’ve got something to look forward to.’

Curtis’ finish represented his eighth of the season, pouncing after keeper Jordan Wright had parried Sean Raggett’s shot from distance.

And it arrived after the Irishman had spotted a flaw in the Lincoln keeper’s game during proceedings.

He added: ‘Sean is claiming the assist, I have never seen him in that position before in the three years I’ve played with him!

‘It was a good little strike from him, the keeper parried and I thought I’d get myself in there and hope for the best. It paid off.

‘I was watching from the bench and saw him parry a few crosses and wide free-kicks and thought he might parry that – and he did.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron