But the 24-year-old detailed how he used the experience to fuel his impressive Bradford spell from January.

After waiting patiently for an opportunity following Danny Cowley’s election of Gavin Bazunu as number one, the Blues academy graduate filled in perfectly during the 1-0 Chairboys success in November.

The former Southend loanee saved a vital penalty in the first half, before making a flurry of exceptional stops after Marcus Harness had given the visitors the lead.

However, with the 20-year-old returning from Republic of Ireland duty the following week, he was back on the bench for the victory over AFC Wimbledon – and failed to make another appearance before moving to the Bantams.

And the decision disheartened the former Torquay man.

Bass told The News: ‘Whenever you get taken out of the team, there’s always an immediate disappointment.

‘I don’t think you’ll speak to a footballer who isn’t disappointed when they’re taken out of the team, that’s natural.

Alex Bass saved a penalty in Pompey's 1-0 victory over Wycombe in November. Picture: Graham Hunt

‘There was a disappointment in being dropped, I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t say that was there because everyone has that, but it’s about how you bounce back from it and show what you can do in the other opportunities you get.

‘When I went out on loan, I used those two league games I felt I played well in as encouragement for the rest of the games I got to play.

‘Obviously, everyone wants to play every possible game. With the Wycombe game, I stepped in for Gavin, after he hadn’t put a foot wrong up during the whole season.

‘You look at how well he’s done this season, and you can’t really complain about not playing in front of him because he’s a top quality keeper and will go on to good things.’

With chances few and far between due to the glowing displays of Bazunu, Bass dropped into League Two in the search of vital minutes four months ago.

And after making 21 appearances at Valley Parade, the Blues keeper is hoping his outings will help establish himself as first choice at Fratton Park next term.