New Pompey goalkeeping coach Michael Poke was at the first day of pre-season training. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The 35-year-old has been chosen to replace the long-serving John Keeley who left Fratton Park last month.

His performance in the role, which also involved stepping up to the first-team for the final two weeks of last season, hugely impressed Danny Cowley.

And, following an interview process, Poke has been appointed to the first-team coaching staff.

He oversaw Pompey’s goalkeepers for today’s return to training, albeit containing Alex Bass and two triallists.

Before moving to Fratton Park, Poke had previously spent two-and-a-half working in Southampton’s Academy.

However, he never made a first-team appearance, instead serving as back-up to regular choice Paul Jones, who had joined in the same transfer window.

Pompey left the Blues in January 2016 for Eastleigh, with Paul Cook Pompey’s manager at the time.

