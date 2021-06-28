Portsmouth goalkeeping coach role for ex-Southampton man Michael Poke after impressing Blues boss
Michael Poke is Pompey’s new goalkeeping coach.
The 35-year-old has been chosen to replace the long-serving John Keeley who left Fratton Park last month.
Poke initially arrived at Pompey in Marh 2020, leaving Southampton to become the Academy goalkeeping coach.
His performance in the role, which also involved stepping up to the first-team for the final two weeks of last season, hugely impressed Danny Cowley.
And, following an interview process, Poke has been appointed to the first-team coaching staff.
He oversaw Pompey’s goalkeepers for today’s return to training, albeit containing Alex Bass and two triallists.
Before moving to Fratton Park, Poke had previously spent two-and-a-half working in Southampton’s Academy.
However, he never made a first-team appearance, instead serving as back-up to regular choice Paul Jones, who had joined in the same transfer window.
Pompey left the Blues in January 2016 for Eastleigh, with Paul Cook Pompey’s manager at the time.
