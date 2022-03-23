Now Gavin Bazunu, Craig MacGillivray and Luke McGee are ranked among the best performing stoppers in the Premier League and Football League.

According to playmakerstats, the talented threesome are among nine keepers who have claimed the most league clean sheets at home this season.

And, coincidentally, the trio have all been regulars for at least a year at Fratton Park since August 2017.

MacGillivray heads the list alongside Bristol Rovers’ James Belshaw, with 10 shut-outs from home games during the campaign so far.

The Charlton man made 135 appearances for the Blues during a three-season spell before arriving at The Valley last season.

He remains the reigning The News/Sports Mail’s Player Of The Year, while was also the Wembley penalty shoot-out hero in the Blues’ 2019 Checkatrade Trophy success.

MacGillivray has continued to impress in life after Fratton Park, totalling 12 clean sheets in 36 League One outings.

Gavin Bazunu is among three goalkeepers of Pompey present and past who have registered the most home league clean sheets this season. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Scot ties for top of the leaderboard with Belshaw, who has 14 shut-outs overall for Bristol Rovers in League Two.

Meanwhile, a total of seven goalkeepers have claimed nine clean sheets on home territory this season.

They include Liverpool’s Alisson, England’s Sam Johnstone, Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield), Michael Cooper (Plymouth) and Liam Roberts (Northampton).

There are also Bazunu and McGee.

McGee arrived at Fratton Park in the summer of 2017 as Kenny Jackett’s number one and featured 50 times in his debut season.

However, he was dislodged the following campaign by MacGillivray, a free-transfer arrival from Shrewsbury.

McGee would make just five more appearances, totalling 55 for the club, before departing on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

He has since enjoyed regular first-team football for Forest Green Rovers, who presently top League Two.

McGee has 14 clean sheets in 36 games overall this season, of which nine are at The New Lawn Stadium.

Finally there’s Bazunu, who was identified by Danny Cowley as MacGillivray’s replacement last summer, albeit on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The player of the season contender has been an outstanding presence for the Blues, with 15 clean sheets in 36 League One appearances.

Only Wycombe’s Dave Stockdale can match that haul, with the pair fittingly playing out a goalless draw last weekend.

However, in terms of home shut-outs, Bazunu trails the man he replaced at Fratton Park – MacGillivray.

League home clean sheets: 10 - MacGillivray (Charlton) and Belshaw (Bristol Rovers). 9 - Alisson (Liverpool), Johnstone (West Brom), Nicholls (Huddersfield), Bazunu, Cooper (Plymouth), McGee (Forest Green) and Roberts (Northampton).

