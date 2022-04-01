Andy Awford

The Blues hall of famer has tonight left his position at Kenilworth Road, after seven successful years overseeing the development of the Hatters’ impressive array of young talent.

Pompey are looking for a new recruitment guru after Roberto Gagliardi’s departure of head of football operations in February.

Meanwhile, Liam Daish last month confirmed he’s leaving as academy lead professional development phase coach.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awford, of course, had an outstanding one-club professional Blues career spanning 11 years.