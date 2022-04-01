Portsmouth great departs Luton Town role as Blues hunt for key position continues
Former Pompey boss Andy Awford has departed from his role as Luton Academy chief.
The Blues hall of famer has tonight left his position at Kenilworth Road, after seven successful years overseeing the development of the Hatters’ impressive array of young talent.
Pompey are looking for a new recruitment guru after Roberto Gagliardi’s departure of head of football operations in February.
Meanwhile, Liam Daish last month confirmed he’s leaving as academy lead professional development phase coach.
Awford, of course, had an outstanding one-club professional Blues career spanning 11 years.
He then guided Pompey to League Two safety as manager in 2013-14 with five wins and two draws, before a season at the helm in 2014-15.