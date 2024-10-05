Nicolas Schmid has been handed his Pompey debut against Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Nicolas Schmid heads the changes in the aftermath of Pompey’s shocking Stoke defeat.

The Austrian replaces Will Norris in goal against Oxford United, ending a run of 54 consecutive league starts for the title winner.

It represents a debut for the former BW Linz goalkeeper - and one of four changes implemented by John Mousinho following the midweek 6-1 hammering in the Potteries.

Elias Sorensen is handed only his third start of the campaign, Jordan Williams is recalled to right-back and Christian Saydee comes into the number 10 role.

Harvey Blair, Zak Swanson and Paddy Lane all drop to the bench, while Norris isn’t included in the 20-man squad, with Jordan Archer serving as the back-up keeper.

Meanwhile, Conor Shaughnessy, Kusini Yengi, Callum Lang and Jacob Farrell are still absent through injury.

Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Poole, McIntyre, Ogilvie, Pack, Potts, Sorensen, Saydee, Murphy, O’Mahony.

Subs: Archer, Swanson, Towler, Dozzell, Kamara, Silvera, Blair, Ritchie, Lane.