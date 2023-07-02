Portsmouth handed Kusini Yengi transfer boost as Western Sydney Wanderers land former Leeds and Blackburn forward

The A-League side have announced the signing of experienced Swedish striker Marcus Antonsson on a two-year deal, potentially paving the way for Yengi to complete a move to Fratton Park.

Former Bournemouth youngster Chrsitian Saydee has already been recruited for an undisclosed fee. But Pompey are keen to add one more signing to that department as they look to assemble a squad capable of promotion to the Championship next season.

That has led them scouring multiple markets for options, including the A-League, where Yengi scored four goals in 18 appearances for WSW during his maiden season at the CommBank Stadium.

In fairness, that goal return resulted in a stop-start season for the former Adelaide United forward at Wanderers, who finished last term in fourth place.

Yet he still earned admiring glances from Pompey, who are keen to secure a deal.

Mousinho admitted to The News on Thursday that he had an interest in Yengi. Meanwhile, reports in Australia claim a 150,000 AUD (roughly £80,000) move has been agreed, with the striker already UK-bound to complete the transfer.

Kusini Yengi has been linked with a move to Pompey this summer Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

If that proves to be correct, then the Sydney outfit have wasted little time in finding a replacement.

Former Leeds and Blackburn striker Antonsson has signed from Saudi club Al-Adalah and is a player that head coach Marko Rudan is delighted to have on board.

He told the club’s website: ‘We are very proud to have a player of Marcus’ calibre join the Wanderers for the next two seasons. He is not only an experienced player but a natural leader that we welcome into a fantastic group of players.

