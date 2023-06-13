Australian news outlet FTBL have claimed the Blues are among four clubs chasing the striker, who is expected to leave Western Sydney Wanderers this summer.

John Mousinho’s men join an unnamed Championship outfit as well as two other teams in Austria and France who are believed to be in the running.

Wanderers are expected to receive a six-figure fee for Yengi, who has two years remaining on his current deal.

After arriving from Adelaide United last summer, the 24-year-old played 18 games for Marko Rudan’s men and netted four goals.

However, a move away appears likely, with Western Sydney Wanderers sporting director Eddy Bosnar revealing his side have received several concrete offers for the front man.

He told FTBL: ‘Yes, we would love him to stay as he has the potential to be a great player. But we will not stand in the way of players at the right time, and at the right price.

‘I can say we have had several concrete offers for him.’

Kusini Yengi.

Prior to his switch to the Wanderers, Yengi spent four three years with Adelaide, where he scored six goals and registered five assists in 26 appearances.

Mousinho is looking to add two new strikers to his attacking ranks this summer. Colby Bishop remains the Blues’ first-choice front man, while the head coach is looking to sign a young, exciting talent as well a ‘wildcard’ option.

Former Fratton triallist and Bournemouth striker Christian Saydee was linked with the Blues on Tuesday.