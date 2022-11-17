Danny Cowley has revealed the midfielder is now back in training after breaking his leg in August.

And he has earmarked a return to action for Thompson by the start of December - a month sooner than expected.

Thompson, of course, suffered a broken leg in August when he fractured his fibula against Bristol Rovers, following a late tackle by veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery and had a titanium plate fitted to strengthen the bone.

Now he’s given Cowley a lift with some much-needed positive injury news.

Cowley said: ‘Louis is back on the grass which is really good and we believe he’s ahead of schedule.

‘We were talking about January, but now we’re talking December which is a massive bonus for all of us.

Louis Thompson

‘Not just as a player but a person, he has that infectious personality.

‘He has that ability to be liked by everybody - staff, players and supporters. He has that unique ability to be cool with everybody.

‘We’ve missed him off the pitch and on the pitch, for sure, and we can’t wait to have him back.’

News of Thompson getting closer to a playing comeback is significant for Pompey, who have been blighted by central midfield problems.

Cowley acknowledged the former Norwich and Swindon man has been missed at a time when the likes of Tom Lowery and Marlon Pack have also been sidelined.

The Pompey boss explained it’s not just the fact his squad has been a body lighter in that department, but they’ve also missed the attributes to snuff out danger Thompson brings to the table.

Cowley added: ‘We will miss him like we’ve missed Marlon Pack and are missing Joe Raffery, Tom Lowery and everyone else. You always miss these players.

‘He’s had some real tough moments in his career and is experienced in these moments.

‘I know he’s helped boys like Jayden Reid stay really positive and he’s helped them.

‘We’re just looking forward to him coming back and giving the team his unique qualities.