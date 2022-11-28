Portsmouth handed mouth-watering Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup trip - plus who Manchester United, Newcastle United, Leeds United, West Ham United & Co will face in full draw
Pompey have been handed a plum trip to Spurs in the FA Cup.
The Blues will make their first visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the new year.
Danny Cowley’s are certain to be roared on by an army of travelling fans for the clash in north London.
It’s a rich reward for defeating MK Dons 3-2 in the second round at Fratton Park on Saturday.
But Pompey will once again be without the services of Dane Scarlett for the clash.
Scarlett was missing for Saturday’s game and the first round win at Hereford as part of the conditions of his loan stay, as was also the case for Blackpool loanee Owen Dale.
The 18-year-old was hoping he would get permission to feature in the next round, but that now will likely be out of the question.
Cowley’s men will be out to deliver a repeat of the famous 2010 semi-final victory over Harry Redknapp’s Spurs at Wembley. It will be the fifth time the sides have met in the competition.
The third round will be played between January 6th and 9th, with Pompey also still in the Papa John’s Trophy where they will face Stevenage in the last 16 next month.
The Blues are bidding to go beyond the third round for the first time since they reached the fifth round in 2020, where they went down to a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.
Pompey reached the third round last year, when they went down to a 2-1 reverse at Championship Bristol City.
Pompey were ball number 52, with the draw made by ex-England pair Mark Wright and Rachel Brown-Finnis.
Full FA Cup draw: Preston vs Huddersfield, Middlesbrough vs Brighton, Chesterfield vs West Brom, Man City vs Chelsea, Charlton or Stockport vs Walsall, Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley, Tottenham vs Portsmouth, Derby vs Barnsley, Cardiff City vs Leeds, Brentford vs West Ham, AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley, Coventry City vs Wrexham, Norwich City vs Blackburn, Aston Villa vs Stevenage, Luton vs Wigan, Oxford United vs Arsenal, Fleetwood vs QPR, Liverpool vs Wolves, Grimsby vs Burton Albion, Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest, Dag Red/ Gillingham vs Leicester, Forest Green vs Birmingham City, Bristol City vs Swansea City, Hartlepool vs Stoke City, Hull City vs Fulham, Crystal Palace vs Southampton, Millwall vs Sheffield United, Shrewsbury vs Sunderland, Sheff Wed vs Newcastle, Man Utd vs Everton, Reading vs Watford, Rotherham vs Ipswich.