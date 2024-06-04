Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winger scored 10 goals in 52 appearances for the Blues

Pompey have been told Abu Kamara is earmarked for a pathway into Norwich’s first-team next season.

But Connor Southwell, chief Norwich City reporter with the Eastern Daily Press, still offers a glimmer of hope of a Fratton Park return.

The 20-year-old was a central figure in the Blues’ League One title success, scoring 10 goals in 52 appearances during an impressive loan stay.

That scintillating form has subsequently seen him rewarded with an England under-20 call-up, with the Men’s Elite squad facing Sweden in Croatia on Friday afternoon.

Abu Kamara has returned to Norwich following his successful Fratton Park stay. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Understandably, Pompey are keen to bring Kamara back to the south coast - but, according to Southwell, the Canaries have plans for the talented winger.

He told The News: ‘Even though he gave Abu Kamara his senior debut, former boss David Wagner received quite a bit of criticism for not playing young players last season.

‘There was a change in sporting director in the autumn, with Ben Knapper coming from Arsenal to replace Stuart Webber, and he has been quite vocal in the fact he wants a younger squad and to play a lot more Academy players.

‘In addition, last month they appointed Johannes Hoff Thorup as head coach, who has a very good record of playing young players.

‘Everything points to Abu being involved and having a pathway next season. At the moment, the noises are they want him to come back in and around it, but I suppose things can change pretty quickly.

‘Ironically, the only person we’ve been able to speak to on this subject is David Wagner, who is no longer here. At the back end of the season, he talked about how he had plans for Abu in pre-season and was excited to work with him again.

‘We haven’t been able to get Knapper or Thorup on the subject yet. There will be a press conference at the end of June, so I’m sure that will come up, but it very much feels from the noises you hear, formally and informally, that he’s one they really want to come in and impact the group.

‘There is also a lot of speculation around Jon Rowe, so if he does go it feels they have a ready-made replacement for him in Abu without dipping into the transfer market.’

Despite the acceptance that Kamara will stay at Carrow Road, the case of Bali Mumba represents hope.

The left wing-back was sold to Plymouth last summer following a successful loan spell in which he helped them win the 2022-23 League One title.

Southwell added: ‘If Pompey fans want a bit of hope, look at Bali Mumba last summer, this was a replica of the situation.

‘He was in a very similar position to Abu and had a really good season on loan at Plymouth, won the League One title, came back, and everyone was expecting him to be involved in the squad.

‘Then, a few weeks into pre-season, he was sold to Plymouth on a permanent basis.

‘There is a potential scenario where Norwich keep Rowe, are unable to shift some of their wide options and maybe Abu doesn’t have a very good pre-season - then he could go back to Pompey on loan if they feel that’s right.