Portsmouth handed trip to League One leaders Wycombe in FA Cup third round as Southampton, Reading and Charlton also learn fates
John Mousinho’s side will travel to the Adams Park side on the weekend of January 10-13.
Only one place separates the two teams in the standings, with the Blues currently 24th in the Championship table and the Chairboys sitting top of League One.
The last time Pompey faced Wycombe was in March as the Blues won 3-1 on their way to the League One title.
The furthest Pompey have gone in the FA Cup since losing to Chelsea in the 2010 final was the fifth round in 2020, when they lost at home to Arsenal.
Last season the Blues exited the competition at the first-round stage as they suffered defeat at the hands of Paul Cook’s Chesterfield.
Full draw details
Southampton v Swansea
Arsenal v Man Utd
Exeter City v Oxford United
Leyton Orient v Derby County
Reading v Burnley
Aston Villa v West Ham
Norwich v Brighton
Man City v Salford
Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge
Liverpool v Accrington
Bristol City v Wolves
Preston North End v Charlton
Chelsea v Morecambe
Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth v West Brom
Mansfield v Wigan Athletic
Tamworth v Spurs
Hull v Doncaster Rovers
Sunderland v Stoke City
Leicester v QPR
Brentford v Plymouth
Coventry v Sheff Wed
Newcastle v Bromley
Everton v Peterborough
Wycombe v Portsmouth
Birmingham v Lincoln
Leeds v Harogate
Nottingham Forest v Luton
Sheffield Utd v Cardiff
Ipswich v Bristol Rovers
Fulham v Watford
Crystal Palace v Stockport