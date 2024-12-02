Portsmouth handed trip to League One leaders Wycombe in FA Cup third round as Southampton, Reading and Charlton also learn fates

By Mark McMahon
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 19:25 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 19:36 BST
Pompey have been handed an away draw against Wycombe in the third round of the FA Cup.

John Mousinho’s side will travel to the Adams Park side on the weekend of January 10-13.

Only one place separates the two teams in the standings, with the Blues currently 24th in the Championship table and the Chairboys sitting top of League One.

The last time Pompey faced Wycombe was in March as the Blues won 3-1 on their way to the League One title.

The furthest Pompey have gone in the FA Cup since losing to Chelsea in the 2010 final was the fifth round in 2020, when they lost at home to Arsenal.

Last season the Blues exited the competition at the first-round stage as they suffered defeat at the hands of Paul Cook’s Chesterfield.

Full draw details

Southampton v Swansea

Arsenal v Man Utd

Exeter City v Oxford United

Leyton Orient v Derby County

Reading v Burnley

Aston Villa v West Ham

Norwich v Brighton

Man City v Salford

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge

Liverpool v Accrington

Bristol City v Wolves

Preston North End v Charlton

Chelsea v Morecambe

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth v West Brom

Mansfield v Wigan Athletic

Tamworth v Spurs

Hull v Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland v Stoke City

Leicester v QPR

Brentford v Plymouth

Coventry v Sheff Wed

Newcastle v Bromley

Everton v Peterborough

Wycombe v Portsmouth

Birmingham v Lincoln

Leeds v Harogate

Nottingham Forest v Luton

Sheffield Utd v Cardiff

Ipswich v Bristol Rovers

Fulham v Watford

Crystal Palace v Stockport

