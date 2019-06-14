Pompey are closing in on a swoop for Oldham defender George Edmundson.

The Blues have had a big accepted for the in-demand 21-year-old, who is also attracting strong interest from Rangers and been linked with Peterborough.

Reports emerged this morning the Blues had matched the Latics’ valuation of the highly-regarded powerhouse, after a bid of £600,000 plus add-ons by the Posh was accepted.

The News understands those figures are conservative in terms of the Pompey offer - underlining they are willing to spend significant figures as Kenny Jackett reshapes his squad this summer.

Edmundson has been mentioned as a Pompey target this summer, with his name first emerging last month

The 6ft 2in man made 54 appearances in League Two last term, delivering a season of consistency which now sees a number of clubs keen on his services.