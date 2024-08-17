Pompey's Christian Saydee against Luton Town today. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey had to settle for a draw against 10-man Luton Town on Championship football’s return to Fratton Park.

It was another breathless game of football after last week’s 3-3 draw at title favourites Leeds, with the Blues going toe to toe with the relegated Premier League side.

There were chances aplenty in the first half before Thomas Kaminski was sent off for a second booking, after taking out Paddy Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho’s side failed to threaten enough with the numerical advantage, though Christian Saydee will rue choosing to dummy Sammy Silvera’s cross instead of shooting when well placed in the second half.

It was a bright start from Pompey with plenty of promising approach play, but Luton fashioned the first clear chance in the fourth minute with Tahith Chong angling a shot a whisker past Will Norris’ post.

The excellent Will Norris was then required to make two excellent stops in quick succession, first blocking Elijah Adebayo’s effort from close range and then denying Carlton Morris with the Luton attacker favourite to score.

Pompey’s first effort was a bobbling drive from Sammy Silvera in the 10th minute, but Conor Shaughnessy then saw his header superbly tipped over by Thomas Kaminski from Andre Dozzell’s free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norris then excelled himself with a phenomenal stop as he somehow got across his goal to keep out Adebayo’s close-range header.

Chances were coming at both ends, with the lively Silvera thumping one from 20 yards which moved everywhere but Kaminski again made a fine stop.

There was drama in the 32nd minute as Kaminski walked for a second booking, after leaving his box and taking out Paddy Lane. An earlier booking for time-wasting for the keeper proved costly, with Morris withdrawn for No2 keeper James Shea.

Pompey were then fuming when they didn’t get a penalty as Reuell Walters challenged Shaughnessy in the box - the defender being booked for his protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half it was the visitors who had the best sight of goal, when Elijah Adebayo got clear but made a mess of his attempted flick past Norris.

Lane then curled an effort not too far wide in the 64th minute before his withdrawal, as Matt Ritchie and Owen Moxon were introduced.

From there it was plenty of huffing and puffing from Pompey without creating too much, before Saydee inexplicably dummied a cross from Silvera when well placed to shoot in the 78th minute.

Luton were comfortable through six minutes of stoppage time as they managed to see the game out without Pompey threatening as it finished all square.