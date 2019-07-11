Kenny Jackett is hopeful Oli Hawkins will be fit for Pompey’s friendly at the Hawks.

The striker was forced to sit out the Blues’ first pre-season game of the summer against UCD last night.

Jackett’s men romped to an 11-0 victory against the League of Ireland premier division side.

Hawkins was unable to get in on the scoring act, though, with a back injury keeping him on the sidelines.

However, Jackett feels the former Dagenham & Redbridge man could return to feature in the annual clash at Westleigh Park on Saturday (3pm).

The manager said: ‘Oli has a bad back but hopefully he will be okay for Saturday.

‘His back just seized up. It's one of those things so hopefully is okay and won’t be out for too long.

‘I don’t know what it is but hopefully he recovers for Saturday.’