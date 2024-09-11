Portsmouth in wait for permission to play latest signing - after beating Sunderland to land starlet
Highly-regarded Conal McDermott arrived on a two-year scholarship from Derry City earlier this month and links up with the Blues’ Academy.
The 17-year-old goalkeeper, who also attracted interest from Sunderland, opted for a switch to the south coast following an eight-day trial during pre-season.
The Irishman has trained with his new club since Monday - although still requires international clearance from Fifa to play competitively.
McDermott currently cannot feature in any Academy matches, while the red tape also ruled him out of contention for Tuesday night’s Hampshire Senior Cup trip to Bashley.
And Academy lead professional development phase coach Sam Hudson is unsure when the first-year scholar will receive permission.
He told The News: ‘Conal has been training with us since Monday and seems to have settled in really well. We’re just waiting for the final international clearance for him to be competitive-game eligible.
‘The registration has not been completed, but hopefully soon that will be done and we’re looking forward to seeing how he develops over the next two years.
‘He is a different frame and a different size to Oscar (Glover) and that provides different skill sets. He went on trial to a couple of clubs, I believe one was Sunderland, so we’re delighted to get him over the line.
‘Conal came on trial with us in pre-season for just over a week, training with us and playing in friendlies against QPR and Bournemouth. He was also sporadically in and around first-team goalkeeping sessions.
‘He’s in really good shape and is a really good stature. He needs a little work on movement and agility, but has bravery and confidence to come out and claim things, while also showing bravery to get on the ball, trying to use both feet.’
McDermott, who turns 18 this season, will now spend the next two years in the Academy vying with Oscar Glover.
Glover put in an impressive display in a youthful Pompey’s 3-1 loss at Bashley on Tuesday night, including brilliantly saving an eighth-minute penalty.
Hudson added: ‘In my squad, like the first-team, I want two goalies, so they push each other. They will certainly bounce off each other in training and be supportive.
‘They will both get chances across the two-year scholarship, it won’t be that one plays all the time and one never plays
‘There will be healthy competition for the jersey and hopefully they get better by pushing each other.’
