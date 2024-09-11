Pompey’s wait continues for permission to use their latest talented young recruit.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highly-regarded Conal McDermott arrived on a two-year scholarship from Derry City earlier this month and links up with the Blues’ Academy.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper, who also attracted interest from Sunderland, opted for a switch to the south coast following an eight-day trial during pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irishman has trained with his new club since Monday - although still requires international clearance from Fifa to play competitively.

McDermott currently cannot feature in any Academy matches, while the red tape also ruled him out of contention for Tuesday night’s Hampshire Senior Cup trip to Bashley.

Pompey are awaiting permission to play new signing Conal McDermott in the Academy. Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And Academy lead professional development phase coach Sam Hudson is unsure when the first-year scholar will receive permission.

He told The News: ‘Conal has been training with us since Monday and seems to have settled in really well. We’re just waiting for the final international clearance for him to be competitive-game eligible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The registration has not been completed, but hopefully soon that will be done and we’re looking forward to seeing how he develops over the next two years.

‘He is a different frame and a different size to Oscar (Glover) and that provides different skill sets. He went on trial to a couple of clubs, I believe one was Sunderland, so we’re delighted to get him over the line.

‘Conal came on trial with us in pre-season for just over a week, training with us and playing in friendlies against QPR and Bournemouth. He was also sporadically in and around first-team goalkeeping sessions.

‘He’s in really good shape and is a really good stature. He needs a little work on movement and agility, but has bravery and confidence to come out and claim things, while also showing bravery to get on the ball, trying to use both feet.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDermott, who turns 18 this season, will now spend the next two years in the Academy vying with Oscar Glover.

Glover put in an impressive display in a youthful Pompey’s 3-1 loss at Bashley on Tuesday night, including brilliantly saving an eighth-minute penalty.

Hudson added: ‘In my squad, like the first-team, I want two goalies, so they push each other. They will certainly bounce off each other in training and be supportive.

‘They will both get chances across the two-year scholarship, it won’t be that one plays all the time and one never plays

‘There will be healthy competition for the jersey and hopefully they get better by pushing each other.’