Portsmouth injuries: Nine absentees and what John Mousinho has said with Bristol Rovers game 19 days away - gallery

Pompey had nine players unavailable at one time or another over the weekend as they continued their preparations for the new season.
By Mark McMahon
Published 17th Jul 2023, 05:00 BST

A combination of injury and illness kept the likes of Colby Bishop, Kusini Yengi, Gavin Whyte and Tom Lowery out of the sides that beat Gosport 3-1 on Friday evening and defeated the Hawks 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

So to catch up on what the latest is on each of them, here’s what John Mousinho had to say with the season-opener against Bristol Rovers less than three weeks away.

Note: Mousinho has stated that some of those unavailable over the weekend were precautionary absences, with four expected to play if the games on Friday and Saturday had been league outings.

Regan Poole, meanwhile, is playing catch-up fitness-wise following his arrival last week on a free transfer.

John Mousinho had fewer players available to him over the weekend that he would have liked. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-5754)

John Mousinho had fewer players available to him over the weekend that he would have liked. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-5754)

John Mousinho had fewer players available to him over the weekend that he would have liked. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-5754) Photo: Sarah Standing

Mousinho: ‘Colby has got a minor ankle injury. He actually trained Thursday and Friday but it’s one we didn't want to risk over the weekend, particularly with the surfaces we sometimes play on.'

Colby Bishop - ankle

Mousinho: ‘Colby has got a minor ankle injury. He actually trained Thursday and Friday but it’s one we didn't want to risk over the weekend, particularly with the surfaces we sometimes play on.' Photo: Dave Haines

Mousinho: ‘Christian Saydee is almost identical (to Colby Bishop). Trained Thursday, trained Friday. It’s exactly the same – an ankle injury – so it’s not worth risking him on these surfaces.

Christian Saydee - ankle

Mousinho: ‘Christian Saydee is almost identical (to Colby Bishop). Trained Thursday, trained Friday. It’s exactly the same – an ankle injury – so it’s not worth risking him on these surfaces. Photo: Jason Brown

Mousinho: ‘Conor just felt an old injury but he’s probably ahead of the other two (Bishop and Saydee) in terms of training. He trained Thursday and Friday and actually trained again on Saturday. He’s back in it.'

Conor Shaughnessy - ankle

Mousinho: ‘Conor just felt an old injury but he’s probably ahead of the other two (Bishop and Saydee) in terms of training. He trained Thursday and Friday and actually trained again on Saturday. He’s back in it.' Photo: Jason Brown

