Pompey are without Rob Atkinson and Hayden Matthews for their clash with rock-bottom Luton.

And John Mousinho has opted for a centre-half partnership of Regan Poole and Marlon Pack to replace them at Kenilworth Road.

The full extent of the injuries Atkinson and Matthews sustained in last weekend’s 2-1 win over QPR are yet to be made public, with the head coach expected to address their absences after today’s fixture.

Rob Atkinson is absent from Pompey’s side at Luton through a calf injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

Regardless, they represent two enforced changes to face a side without a win in their last 13 competitive matches.

In the case of Poole, it marks his first Pompey start since collecting a hamstring injury against Norwich in December.

At least Isaac Hayden and Zak Swanson have been given the green light to keep their places, despite being withdrawn through injury concerns in that QPR match.

There is also a return from injury for Freddie Potts and Mark O’Mahony, who have both been named on the bench, while Ryley Towler returns to the squad to provide defensive cover.

Harvey Blair drops out of the 20-man squad to accommodate the changes against Luton.

Meanwhile, Pompey League Two title-winner Kal Naismith is named in Luton’s side, having returned from injury.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie, Hayden, Dozzell, Ritchie, Aouchiche, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Devlin, Towler, Bramall, Potts, Gordon, Saydee, O’Mahony, Yengi.