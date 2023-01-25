Ronan Curtis gets off a shot in Pompey's 2-0 win at Fleetwood on Tuesday night. He would later come off in the 87th minute with an ankle injury. Picture: Craig Galloway/ProSportsImages

The Irishman was recalled by John Mousinho for their 2-0 triumph at Fleetwood on Tuesday night for his first League One start since New Year’s Day.

He responded with a man-of-the-match performance, operating on the left of a front three in a 4-3-3 system.

Certainly there were encouraging glimpses of the Curtis of old – only for injury to force him off in the 87th minute.

Mousinho afterwards revealed the attacker had rolled his ankle, potentially putting him out for a few weeks.

Yet Pompey’s medical team will carry out a more accurate assessment during the next 24 hours once the ankle’s swelling has subsided.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Ronan’s really disappointed and he’s really down and that’s probably because he was so good in the game.

‘I think if he was rubbish in the game and got injured then maybe he wouldn’t be as bothered!

‘I am gutted for him and gutted for Pompey as well because it would be great for the fans to start seeing a bit of the old Ronan Curits that was such a threat over the last few years and, as opposition, you would look at him and think “I don’t want to face this guy”.

‘I’m really, really gutted for him and it’s going to be a bit of a blow. We’ll see how it is, we’ll assess it and go from there.

‘He has rolled his ankle defending, what can you do about that? It’s no-one’s fault, the pitch is actually fine, it’s just down to luck in the end.’

It’s wretched luck for Curtis, who is the Blues’ longest-serving player.

He never quite fired under Danny Cowley and, of his six goals this season, just one has arrived in the league.

Indeed, he has started just 11 games in League One this season and been moved around the team rather than utilised in his favoured role wide on the left.

However, the Republic of Ireland international appeared revitalised at Fleetwood, with a strong-running display which saw him hit the post in the second half.

