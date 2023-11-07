Pompey’s treatment room welcomed two new additions this week.
That’s according to John Mousinho, who provided The News with the very latest on the Blues’ injury front.
With Poole, Anjorin, Marlon Pack, Connor Ogilvie, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully all set to sit out tonight’s EFL Trophy trip to Leyton Orient tonight, he laid bare what to expect from Pompey injury-wise in the coming days and weeks. And buried amongst some of the latest batch of bad news is some positive developments that will no doubt please the Fratton faithful.
Here’s what the head coach said as we caught up with him on Monday.
1. Portsmouth defender Regan Poole (5) is substituted early on injured during the FA Cup match between Chesterfield and Portsmouth at Technique Stadium, Chesterfield, United Kingdom on 5 November 2023.
Pompey have received mixed news on the injury front this week Photo: Jason Brown
2. Regan Poole (Knee)
Mousinho: 'Regan’s a bit stiff this morning (Monday). He’s a slightly swollen knee but he’s moving around without crutches, which is a really good sign. I think he’s going to have a scan on Wednesday. I think Regan is okay, he twisted his knee but then came and sat on the bench (on Sunday). Photo: Jason Brown
3. Tino Anjorin (hamstring)
Mousinho: ‘Tino’s the same in terms of a scan. It’s just more obvious in terms of what injury he has. Tino has torn his hamstring but without knowing the full facts of it, we’re probably going to be looking about 6-8 weeks. But the best thing for us is to look at the scan first and then go from there.’ Photo: Simon Davies
4. Connor Ogilvie (ankle)
Mousinho: ‘It’s the ankle ligament damage that we expected. You’re probably looking 6-8 weeks for Connor. It’s a similar injury to Marlon (Pack), a similar injury to Kusini (Yengi). It’s obviously slightly different, but it gives everybody a better picture of where we are with that. It’s one of those really unfortunate things – slipped when no-one was around him and went over on his ankle. There’s a bit of ligament damage there. Those are never straightforward, so not long-term but not short-term – a medium-term one for Connor.’ Photo: Jason Brown