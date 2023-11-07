4 . Connor Ogilvie (ankle)

Mousinho: ‘It’s the ankle ligament damage that we expected. You’re probably looking 6-8 weeks for Connor. It’s a similar injury to Marlon (Pack), a similar injury to Kusini (Yengi). It’s obviously slightly different, but it gives everybody a better picture of where we are with that. It’s one of those really unfortunate things – slipped when no-one was around him and went over on his ankle. There’s a bit of ligament damage there. Those are never straightforward, so not long-term but not short-term – a medium-term one for Connor.’ Photo: Jason Brown