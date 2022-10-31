Portsmouth injury news: Blues handed huge boost as Danny Cowley shares positive news on six players
Pompey are finally in the position to report some positive injury news.
Blues boss Danny Cowley has confirmed there’s light at the end of the tunnel following weeks of headaches caused by an treatment room nearing full capacity.
Louis Thompson (fractured leg), Jayden Reid (ACL) and now Joe Rafferty, who requires an operation on his groin, remain long-term absentees.
But, according to Cowley, the other members of Pompey’s injury list are making important headway on their roads to recovery.
And that includes both central midfielders Tom Lowery and Marlon Pack, whose engine-room presence has been missed due to hamstring injuries.
There has been many false dawns with the former, who last featured in the 2-2 draw with Plymouth on September 17.
Yet Cowley is hopeful both he and Pack will be back very soon – most likely the Blues’ next league game against Morecambe on November 12.
Speaking to The News ahead of Tuesday night's Papa John’s Trophy game against AFC Wimbledon, the manager said: ‘Tom Lowery trained with the group today, which was a real positive.
'So that was some good news, as it's been a lot longer than we anticipated when he first did it. But, unfortunately, that has just been the circumstance.
'Marlon Pack was back on the grass today as well, which was also good news.
'They're obviously two key players for us, so we're hopeful we'll have them back in the very near future.’
Cowley also had positive news to share on Joe Morrell, Sean Raggett and Zak Swanson.
Morrell was used from the bench on Saturday after making his return from a back complaint.
Meanwhile, Raggett and Swanson had to be substituted during the 1-1 draw with the Shrews due to back and groin injuries respectively.
'There was no ill-effects from Joe’s appearance,’ said Cowley.
‘Joe came on, really helped the team and was moving much freer, so all good on that front.
'Zak's come in this morning, been able to train, so he's all good to go.
'Sean had a reccurence of the back injury he picked up against Oxford
'He did remarkably well to pass a fitness test on Saturday, and with them (Shrewsbury) being a big, physical, direct team, it was good we had him available.
'About 60 minutes he landed awkwardly and it (his back) just flared it up a little.
'But it's pretty low level and we'll have to wait and see if we can use him this week.’
Cowley was also encouraged by news that Reeco Hackett, who sat out the Shrewsbury game because of a sickness bug. had also reported back for training.
He added; 'Reeco and Clark (Robertson) were both poorly and Reeco has been able to train today, which has been good.
'I think so (reasons to be optimistic).
'We’ve still got a couple of long-term ones but everyone else is not a million miles away.’