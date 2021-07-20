Portsmouth injury update after Lee Brown limps off in Bristol City draw
Pompey have allayed fears over Lee Brown’s knee injury after limping off against Bristol City.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 8:00 pm
The left-back was withdrawn after just 12 minutes during the Blues’ 3-3 draw with the Championship outfit.
He was replaced by Brandon Mason – on trial from Coventry ahead of a potential move.
Brown’s problem looked ominous when he went down in the box and hobbled down the touchline.
However, Danny Cowley confirmed after the clash that the former Bristol Rovers defender’s setback isn’t too serious.