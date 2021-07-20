Lee Brown. Picture: Joe Pepler

The left-back was withdrawn after just 12 minutes during the Blues’ 3-3 draw with the Championship outfit.

He was replaced by Brandon Mason – on trial from Coventry ahead of a potential move.

Brown’s problem looked ominous when he went down in the box and hobbled down the touchline.