The Blues completed deals for midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara from Borussia Dortmund and goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid from Austrian outfit BW Linz, with both signed in time to be available for this weekend’s trip to the Riverside.
That should provide head coach John Mousinho with a welcome selection headache. But what is their current fitness levels or the likelihood they will feature against Boro?
Also, what’s the latest state of play with the Blues’ injuries after Marlon Pack went off against Luton last weekend with a head injury? Pompey went into then game with seven players unavailable - Regan Poole (ACL), Tom McIntyre (hamstring), Jacon Farrell (knee), Josh Murphy (ankle), Kusini Yengi (groin) and Gavin Whyte (illness).
Here’s the very latest as Pompey look to maintain their unbeaten start to their Championship return against Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough.
1. John Mousinho is expected to welcome a couple signings to his ranks this week - including keeper Nicolas Schmid
2. Abdoulaye Kamara
John Mousinho said: 'He's been training all of pre-season, so he's been back since June 24, which is really promising. Not a huge amount of minutes under the belt in pre-season but he's slotted in straighaway here in terms of training and we'll see how he gets on. He won't be match fit yet but we'll try to get him up to speed as quickly as we can.' | Portsmouth FC
3. Nicolas Schmid
John Mousinho said: 'It always is (a tough call, who starts). And what we're always faced with, with many of the players, is difficult decisions all over the pitch. You want that to happen in all departments, not least the goalkeeping department. Will (Norris) had an outstanding game against Luton, he was one of the best players last season, hence why he was in the EFL team of the year.' | Portsmouth FC
4. Marlon Pack
John Mousinho said: 'Marlon's okay. His concussion protocol was fine, so he passed that. The negative on that side is that it's just had a knock-on effect around that with the neck and back area, so he hadn't trained (up until Wednesday) so will be a doubt for the weekend.' | National World
