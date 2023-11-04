Midfielder was linked with a move to Pompey back in the summer

Panutche Camara - a player viewed by many Pompey fans in the summer to be the final piece of the jigsaw for a serious promotion charge this season.

His impressive performances for Plymouth and a £500,000 price tag following a much-anticipated move to Ipswich were attractive commodities for certain members of the Fratton faithful who got excited by his Portman Road availability on loan following a frustrating maiden campaign with the Tractor Boys.

Blues boss John Mousinho understood why the Guinea-Bissau international’s name was swirling around the Pompey rumour mill in during a close season that witnessed another Fratton Park overhaul of the playing staff. He himself is a huge admirer of the player.

Two groin problems restricted the 26-year-old to just one start and three sub appearances for Ipswich last season. And as Pompey start making preparations for their latest head-to-head with Charlton - the club Camara joined on loan back in July - Mousinho’s concerns have proved well-founded.

Indeed, the unfortunate midfielder has this week learnt that he faces three months on the sidelines because of a hamstring injury he suffered 10 minutes into the Addicks’ midweek win at Wigan.

That makes him unavailable for Charlton’s trip to Fratton Park next Saturday and potentially the reverse fixture at The Valley in February. It also leaves Camara on just eight appearances for the south London outfit following a foot injury he picked up in August that kept him out for nine weeks.

Pompey, of course, have had their fair share of injuries already this season, too, with club captain and midfielder Marlon Pack currently out with an ankle injury he picked up at the Latics and one of four players currently receiving treatment from the Blues' medical team.

He'll also miss Charlton’s trip to the south coast next weekend. But with Pompey deliberately taking into consideration players’ past injury records as they set about their recruitment process in the summer, they appear to have made the right call on Camara.

Speaking about the player back in July, Mousinho told The News: ‘Camara was excellent for Plymouth a couple of seasons ago.

‘He didn’t feature last year for Ipswich through injury, so it’s probably very difficult for us to look at him with that injury record.

‘He’s a very, very exciting player, no doubt about that. Yet in terms of bringing in players who are robust – and I’m not saying he isn’t – but considering what he went through last year, it’s tough to bring him in.

‘When his name gets mentioned, I think you get quite excited about the prospect of bringing him in.