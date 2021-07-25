The Glasgow Evening Times reports the Blues are keen to sign the Rangers defender on loan.

However, Championship Derby hope to get Edmundson back for a second spell, while League One rivals Ipswich, Sunderland and Charlton are also interested.

Edmundson was a target for Pompey in the summer of 2019 as they looked for a replacement for Matt Clarke following his departure to Brighton.

George Edmundson. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, it was Scottish giants Rangers who won the race for the then-Oldham Athletic defender.

Edmundson's struggled to make any sort of impact at Ibrox, however. In total, he has played just 17 times for Steven Gerrard's side in the past two years.

Edmundson was loaned to Derby for the second half of last season. He scored once in eight games and helped the Rams retain their second-tier status on the final day of the campaign.

Reports north of the border suggest the 23-year-old is now surplus to requirements at Rangers.

That's supposedly alerted Pompey, with Danny Cowley keen to sign an additional central defender this summer.

However, the Blues would only like to loan Edmundson – and the Gers want to offload him permanently with a year left on his deal.

And that has put money-spinning Ipswich at the front of the queue as they're prepared to pay a fee for Edmundson.