A Portsmouth target is thought to be in the sights of ‘numerous’ EFL clubs.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth were set return to Championship action at the weekend, only for their game against Blackburn Rovers to be postponed. Nevertheless, here are all the biggest rumours from around England’s second tier today.

A player who Portsmouth were linked with in the summer transfer window is now the subject of interest from several other clubs in the EFL - meanwhile, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has singled out one of his players for praise, following a strong showing against Millwall in a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth target Jadan Raymond ‘wanted’ by EFL clubs

Portsmouth had attempted to snap up Crystal Palace youngster Jadan Raymond in the summer, as John Mousinho looked to add depth to his attacking ranks. Ultimately, this failed to materialise and he remained at Selhurst Park.

Pompey may get a second bite of the cherry in January, according to a report from Football Insider - but they will not be alone in the race for Raymond’s signature. ‘Numerous’ clubs in the EFL are also thought to be in the hunt for his services.

At the age of just 21, Raymond has yet to play senior team football in any capacity - he has played exclusively for Palace’s U18s and U21s. As such, bringing him on board presents a risk.

Nevertheless, a Palace youngster has lit the Championship on fire this season - Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is currently on loan at Sheffield United, where he has scored three goals and notched up two assists over the course of 16 appearances in all competitions. If Raymond can follow in his footsteps, Portsmouth could have a gem on their hands - if they are successful in their pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris praises Eliezer Mayenda in new position

Eliezer Mayenda was one of Sunderland’s better performers at the weekend, as the Black Cats were forced into a stalemate by Millwall. A last minute equaliser from the Lions may have dampened their spirits, but Regis Le Bris is keen to focus on the positives.

He praised Mayenda - a natural striker - for adapting to his new role on the right wing with little to no teething troubles. Aged just 19, such adaptability indicates that he has a glittering career ahead of him.

Speaking in a press conference, Le Bris said: “Eliezer played as a right winger and I spoke with him this morning about it. I said that I had no expectations about him before the game because we didn't know how he would do, and he did very well.

“When I spoke to Eliezer this morning I said that I did not expect too much because I knew this was new. He played very well as a real winger. There are many things to improve, distances out of possession, the triggers [for pressing] and so on but the way he played against Millwall, a good team and especially away, it was impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These were tough conditions but it created an opportunity to find something new. It can be like this with young players, you think you are struggling a lot but you can discover something new and it's really enjoyable for me.”