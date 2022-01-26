The promising 16-year-old was named on the Blues’ bench at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Steward received the surprise Sunderland call-up with Alex Bass absent finalising his loan move to Bradford.

It represents the sixth time that Steward, a former Henry Cort Community College pupil, has been on the first-team bench for Pompey this season.

Although still to make his senior bow, Cowley is adamant the youngster possesses an exciting future.

And the Blues hope he will commit to first-year professional terms upon his 17th birthday next month.

Cowley told The News: ‘Toby has a willingness to learn and is a very good shot stopper.

‘We are working on his athleticism and mobility around the goal, and also working on his distribution.

Toby Steward warming-up ahead of Pompey's clash with Sunderland after surprisingly named on the bench. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘Toby has only just left school and is not even 17 until February, so he’s a young goalkeeper, but improving every day.

‘Being on the bench this season will stunt Toby’s development, he has to play at this stage in his career.

‘He’s been to a few England camps and that continues to accelerate his development - and we are in constant communication with England on that.

‘The pathway for Toby is to get him a loan next year. We hope he’s one for the future.’

Steward has featured 14 times for the Academy this season, despite being a first-year scholar.

His family hail from Whiteley, with dad, Gary, colts coordinator at Burridge Cricket Club as well as its welfare officer.

Cowley added: ‘His dad is a great guy. He coaches my little boy’s cricket team at Burridge, so I’ve got to keep onside because my son wants to be opening the batting this year!

‘With Toby, he has two great mentors in our Academy goalkeeping coach Dan Hill and first-team goalkeeping coach Michael Poke.

‘We are always looking at our young players and looking at their development.’

