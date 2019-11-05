Have your say

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett will definitely be without goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray for the upcoming game against Fleetwood – if the League One fixture goes ahead.

The Blues keeper has once again been called up to the Scotland national squad.

He’s been included in manager Steve Clarke’s 25-man set-up for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus (November 16) and Kazakhstan (November 19) – his third call-up this season.

MacGillivray joins Ross McCrorie in missing the schedule game against Joey Barton’s Cod Army, with the on-loan Rangers man set to link up with the Scots’ under-21 squad.

And with Ronan Curtis named in the provisional list for the Republic of Ireland’s games against New Zealand (November 14) and Denmark (November 18), the Blues are entitled to reschedule due to international call-ups.

That is something Jackett is reluctant to do, as Pompey bid to improve their League One standing.

Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray

However, with Ryan Williams also in consideration for Australia’s World Cup qualifier against Jordan (November 14), the manager may opt to postpone the fixture.

Pompey originally cancelled tonight’s rearranged game against Southend, which was due to take place on September 7, because of call-ups.

However, the Blues chose to fulfil their meeting with Gillingham on October 12.