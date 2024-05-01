Portsmouth kitman challenged with reviving Havant & Waterlooville fortunes after appointed head coach
The Hawks have unveiled Shaun North as their new head coach.
As previously revealed by The News, Pompey’s multi-talented kitman had been identified as a leading contender to replace interim boss Cliff de Gordon.
Now, following the culmination of the Blues’ title-winning season, the Hawks have confirmed his appointment as they seek to bounce back from National League South relegation.
Despite being employed as Pompey kitman since September 2021, North holds the Uefa Pro Licence and is a hugely-respected coach across the Football League and non-league.
He previously spent 20 years as an Academy coach at Fratton Park, while also served Oxford United, Torquay, Bristol Rovers, Wimbledon, Cheltenham, Eastbourne and Eastleigh.
In the process, North has racked up more than 500 games as an assistant manager or first-team coach across the Football League and National League.
He also contributed towards coaching John Mousinho’s first-team this season as they claimed the League One title to return to the Championship after 12 years away.
Speaking about the 62-year-old’s appointment, Hawks chairman Derek Pope told the club website: ‘I am delighted to welcome Shaun to the football club.
‘Following an extensive search for a new head coach, I along with the board are thrilled to be able to appoint someone with Shaun's coaching pedigree.
‘I would like to thank Portsmouth Football Club, and in particular Richard Hughes for their help and assistance in allowing Shaun to make a smooth transition from one club to another.
‘Given Shaun's knowledge and experience within the professional game, I am sure that this club will start the new season in a vibrant manner and will look for a number of positive results early in the season.’
North spent his final day as kitman at Pompey’s Hilsea-based training ground on Tuesday.
