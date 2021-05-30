Mount's inch-perfect through ball set Kai Havertz on his way to net the Londoners' only goal on 42 minutes in their 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto.

It caps off a fine season for the former Purbrook Park School pupil, who is a lifelong Pompey fan.

He's bagged 12 goals in 64 games for Chelsea and now heads into the summer set to play a prominent part for England at the Euros.

Mason Mount celebrates with the Champions League Trophy. Picture: Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)

Mount's dad, Tony, is well known in the local football scene, having previously managed Havant Town and Newport Isle of Wight.

And the pair shared an emotional moment together during the post-match celebrations.

Mount told BT Sport: ‘I can't put it into words. It's impossible. I just mentioned then that I've played in two finals for Chelsea and we lost them both.

‘The way that hurt, it's all I've dreamt, winning a trophy with Chelsea. To go all the way in the Champions League. We played some tough teams. We are in a final and we won it. It's such a special occasion.

‘At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us.

‘What a team Man City are. You have seen what they did in the Premier League. It was such a tough game. We got a goal and defended the whole game.

‘We left everything on the line and we won. What can I say? Loads of staff that have come through.