A Pompey supporter’s highly unusual unveiling as Gillingham’s latest signing has attracted substantial national - and social media - attention.

Armani Little was at AFC Wimbledon last season, yet the former Mayfield school pupil turned down a new deal in favour of making the switch to their League Two rivals last week.

He represented their second arrival of the summer under new boss Mark Bonner, overseen by director of football and ex-Blues boss Kenny Jackett.

Pompey-born Armani Little (left) battles for possession with Ramsgate's Benedict Bioletti in the FA Cup in December 2023. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

And to mark the occasion, Little was announced to Gills fans on a wet Friday afternoon on Gillingham’s high street.

Taking place between Costa Coffee and am2pm Mobile & Vape Town, the 12pm event began with the unveiling of the team’s new third kit.

That was modelled by defender Shadrach Ogie - with Little then thrown in as a surprise signing announcement.

A sizeable crowd cheered as the former Wimbledon Park Tigers midfielder made his way from the top of the street for his grand introduction.

The 27-year-old then subsequently posed for photographs and happily signed autographs in a promising start to Gillingham’s summer transfer business.

The original approach to announcing Little has received plenty of social media traction, while has also been reported by The Sun.

Little has made no secret of his affection for Pompey, although his professional career started at Southampton when recruited at the age of 12.

He remained at St Mary’s for nine years until his release in the summer of 2018, when he joined Oxford United, before non-league spells at Woking and Torquay.

In June 2022, he was signed by Rich Hughes for Forest Green Rovers, yet made just 25 appearances before finishing the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Wimbledon.

That became permanent last summer and he featured 44 times and scored four goals as the Wombles finished 10th in League Two.

They were keen for him to remain, but Little opted for Gillingham, who finished two places below having earlier in the 2023-24 season led the table.

It’s another blow for Wimbledon, who have also lost Ronan Curtis, having joined Port Vale on a three-year deal last month.